LGFA: Two Galway Clubs Among 35 to participate in 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme

Galway clubs Fr. Griffins/Éire Óg and Milltown are among 35 clubs from Ireland and Britain set to benefit from the 2022 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme.

The Gaelic4Girls has been a huge success story for the LGFA since its inception in 2008 – and is boosted for next year by the presence of new programme sponsors, Glenveagh Homes.

In 2022, 22 counties are represented among the 35 clubs, while two clubs have been selected from Hertfordshire (Britain).

Two clubs from Galway will fly the flag for Connacht in the 2022 programme, while Leinster will be represented by 14 clubs from eight counties.

In Munster, ten clubs have been selected from five counties, while the Ulster presence amounts to seven clubs from six counties.

Inter-county stars Aimee Mackin (Armagh) and Jenny Higgins (Roscommon) will be on board once again as official Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls ambassadors, with more ambassadors to be announced in early 2022.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “The Gaelic4Girls initiative is a thriving initiative and, for many young girls, the starting point for long and fulfilling careers in our sport. We are delighted to announce the list of participating clubs today and we look forward to the commencement of the programme with huge enthusiasm. I would also like to pay a special word of thanks to Glenveagh Homes, sponsors of the Gaelic4Girls programme, for their incredible support to date. They share our passion for Gaelic4Girls and that’s reflected in the work they have already put into the programme.”

Stephen Garvey, CEO Glenveagh Homes, added: “Gaelic4Girls is a standout initiative that is central to both the development of underage Ladies Gaelic Football and a wide range of athletic and social skills for girls at grassroots level. We are delighted to continue our Gaelic4Girls partnership with LGFA for 2022 and are excited to see the progress these young players make over the coming weeks, months and years. Wishing all participants in Gaelic4Girls 2022 the very best ahead of our new and extended partnership.”

The full list of participating clubs reads as follows:

Connacht: Fr Griffin’s/Éire Óg, Milltown (Galway).

Leinster: St Brendans, Na Dubh Ghall, O’Dwyers, Scoil Uí Chonaill (Dublin), Round Towers (Kildare), Kilkenny City (Kilkenny), St Helens (Longford), Clan na Gael, Cuchulainn Gaels, Wolfe Tones (Louth), Nobber, Navan O’Mahonys (Meath), Garrycastle (Westmeath), Bray Emmets (Wicklow).

Munster: Ballygarvan (Cork), Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry), Glin, Ballinacurra Gaels (Limerick), Cappawhite, Rosegreen, Portroe (Tipperary), Erins Own, Ardmore/Grange, Kilmacthomas (Waterford).

Ulster: Thomas Davis Corrinshego (Armagh), Drumlane (Cavan), St Colmans Drumaness (Down), Naomh Padraig (Donegal), Aghadrumsee, Ederney (Fermanagh), Donaghmore (Tyrone).

Britain: Glen Rovers, St Colmcilles (Hertfordshire)

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early in the new year before the programme is rolled out.

Gaelic4Girls 2022 will culminate with cluster blitz days later in the year.

**

G4G is a 10-week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football. The programme targets girls aged between 8-12 years who are not currently registered with a Ladies Gaelic Football club.

For further information please contact Vinny Whelan, National Development Officer, [email protected]