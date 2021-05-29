LGFA Statement re Lidl National League Finals – Saturday June 26

print

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm that the Lidl National League Division 1 and 2 Finals will form the basis of a Government-approved test event for spectators at Croke Park on Saturday, June 26.

The LGFA wishes to place on the record its thanks to the Working Group for return of spectators to stadia, Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and to our colleagues at Croke Park for making the stadium available on that date.

We are very much looking forward to welcoming spectators to Croke Park on Saturday, June 26, for what should be a very special occasion.