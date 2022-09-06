LGFA: St James’ Ladies 10th Anniversary

10 years of St. James’ Ladies

Renmore Ladies Football amalgamated with neighbouring parishes to form St James’ ladies football club in 2012.

Ten years on, St James’ are celebrating this milestone and remembering their roots in Renmore with a day of celebration on the 10th of September.

The first annual Dolores Stankard Memorial Blitz takes places at 1pm in Renmore and will feature our under 10s and 12s versus Fr. Griffins/Éire Óg.

Dolores was a wonderful lady and devoted mum to her 2 daughters, Niamh and Edel, and was central to the establishment of a ladies football club in Renmore.

Dolores sadly passed away in 2011 and all involved at the start remember her kind and gentle manner, while getting the work done and she is dearly missed by all who knew her.

The change to St James’ has brought a sustained period of growth and success for ladies football on the east of Galway City.

We now field multiple underage teams in each age group and our first group of u10s are now our minor team.

Our adult ladies compete at intermediate level having won three county championships in a row to escape the junior ranks.

Martha Connolly, Dave Henry, and Michelle Lohan originally conspired to make the move to St James’ and all of us who play and have children playing with the ladies owe them acknowledgement.

Following the blitz, a barbecue will take place in The Trappers to celebrate and look back on ten fantastic years of football and to look forward to many more to come!

Tickets are available from The Merlin Bar, at Juvenile trainings, from Gemma Lohan on 0858122199 and on eventbrite (search St James Ladies Bbq) We hope old and new friends will join us for this wonderful occasion!