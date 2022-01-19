LGFA: St. Brendan’s vs Mullinahone (All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final Preview with John Kilroy)

St. Brendan’s continue their patch to redemption this Sunday (23rd January) when they take on Tipperary’s Mullinahone in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior semi-final.

The Ballygar/Newbridge outfit were Connacht intermediate champions three years ago but they could hardly have imagined they’d be contesting junior football so soon afterwards.

Ahead of the game, St. Brendan’s manager John Kilroy sat down to talk with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at John Lockes, Callan on Sunday is 1pm.