LGFA: Salthill/Knocknacarra vs O’Dwyers (All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final Preview)

Salthill will be busy this Sunday (27th November) with two important championship games taking place side-to-side.

Half an hour after Loughrea and St. Thomas lock horns in the senior hurling final replay in Pearse Stadium, Salthill/Knocknacarra welcome Dublin’s O’Dwyers in the All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football semi-final next door (1.30pm The Priarie).

The game comes just eight months after the club contested the All-Ireland intermediate camogie final in Croke Park, going down to Offaly’s St. Rynagh’s.

Leading up to the game, Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Donal O’Connell has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at the Prairie on Sunday is 1.30pm.