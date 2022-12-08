LGFA: Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Naomh Abán (All-Ireland Junior Final Preview)

Salthill/Knocknacarra can become the first Galway team in 12 years to win the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football championship on Sunday (11th December) when they go up against Naomh Abán.

The Cork side were intermediate winners in 2003 but the county has a rich pedigree in this competition with eight wins, including Donoughmore in 2019. Galway’s only previous success came from Caltra Cuans in 2010.

Salthill/Knocknacarra qualified following a 1-7 to 1-6 win against Dublin’s O’Dwyers. Lauren O’Donnell got the goal along with three points each from Laura Kelly and Kate Thompson (who kicked the winner).

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly chatted to Salthill/Knocknacarra captain Ailbhe Finnerty at the currentaccount.ie LGFA media day.

Darren also caught up with Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Donal O’Connell.

Throw-in at Kilmallock on Sunday is 1pm.