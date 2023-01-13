LGFA: Olivia Divilly is Player of the Month for December

13 January 2023; Olivia Divilly from Galway club Kilkerrin-Clonberne is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for December 2022, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin. Olivia was Player of the Match in the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final against Donaghmoyne on December 10. Olivia scored 0-5, including two points from play, as Kilkerrin-Clonberne claimed back-to-back titles with victory over Monaghan opponents Donaghmoyne. Olivia was also honoured with the monthly award for January 2022, after producing a Player of the Match display against Mourneabbey in the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final, which was played in January 2022. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Olivia Divilly is the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for December 2022 following her player of the match performance in the All-Ireland Final.

The Galway champions secured a second national title beating Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne, 11 months after the first when Divilly won the monthly award again.

==

OLIVIA Divilly from Galway club Kilkerrin-Clonberne has been honoured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for December 2022.  

Olivia, who’s also a key member of the Galway senior team, produced a Player of the Match performance in the 2022 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final against Monaghan opponents Donaghmoyne at Croke Park on Saturday December 10.  

Olivia (26), scored five points, including two from play, as Kilkerrin-Clonberne secured a 0-13 to 0-7 victory to secure back-to-back national senior club titles.  

Remarkably, Olivia was also Player of the Match in the 2021 currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Final victory over Cork’s Mourneabbey, a fixture that was played in January 2022.  

That display earned Olivia the January 2022 The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award – which means that the flying half-forward collected the first and final Player of the Month awards in the 2022 calendar year.  

Olivia was presented with her award this afternoon by Ina Lazar, Sales Manager, The Croke Park.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR