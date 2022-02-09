LGFA: Nicola Ward Chats to Galway Bay FM Ahead of Donegal vs Galway

Galway Ladies Football won’t be rushing their search for a new manager ahead of the start of the National League this Saturday (12th February).

Coaches Manus Breathnach, Fiona Wynne and Declan Beirne have been overseeing training since Gerry Fahy’s departure.

The Tribeswomen meet Donegal in their first game of the 2022 season without their players from recently crowned All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne.

At the launch for the Lidl Ladies National Football League this week, Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Nicola Ward chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Ballybofey on Saturday is 7.30pm.