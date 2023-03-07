LGFA: Mountbellew/Moylough to participate in 2023 Lidl ‘One Good Club’ Youth Mental Health Awareness Programme

Lidl Ireland have announced the 26 clubs participating in the 2023 One Good Club™ youth mental health awareness programme.

The first theme of the programme, Be Active, begun this week (Monday, March 6th).

One Good Club™ is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme for local clubs, developed in partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health. The programme aims to increase awareness and knowledge of mental health and provides clubs with the tools to support their members and wider communities by engaging in activities that promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Each participating club will be given training and advice on how to run a successful programme via webinars delivered by the LGFA, Jigsaw, and Lidl Ireland and through resources provided on the dedicated One Good Club™ portal. Clubs will also receive a set of Lidl One Good Club™ branded jerseys, tickets to the Lidl National Football League Finals and be in with a chance to win one of three cash awards that will reward the following; Most Innovative Initiative (€2,500), Strongest Community Involvement (€2,500) and Best Overall Programme (€5,000).

First piloted in 2019, the One Good Club™ programme forms part of Lidl’s continued investment in their relationship with the LGFA, which was extended in 2022 for another four years with a commitment to invest €10 million over the 10 years of the partnership. The programme runs over 10 consecutive weeks and is split into 5 themes based on the ‘5-a-day for your mental health’ framework – Be Active, Take Notice, Connect, Give, and Keep Learning.

Speaking on behalf of Lidl Ireland, Senior Sponsorships Manager at Lidl Ireland, Joe Mooney commented: “We are delighted that theOne Good Club™ programme has returned for another year. We have had an overwhelmingly positive response from the clubs who have taken part since the initial pilot in 2019 and we are excited for the 2023 edition to begin. Youth mental health is an extremely important topic and the One Good Club™ programme provides clubs with the tools they need to tackle the subject head on and positively impact their members and wider communities. We are thrilled to once again team up with our partners, the LGFA and Jigsaw to deliver the programme.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “It’s that exciting time of year again when we reveal the list of participating clubs in the Lidl Ireland One Good Club™ programme.

Now in our eighth year of partnership with Lidl Ireland, our National League sponsors and official retail partner, the Lidl Ireland One Good Club™ programme is now firmly established in our annual calendar of events as one of our most important initiatives. The mental health of our members remains of utmost importance to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Lidl Ireland One Good Club™ programme plays a vital role in our continued efforts.

We are delighted to work alongside Lidl Ireland and Jigsaw once again to roll out a programme to clubs that has the potential to deliver benefits that will last not only in the foreseeable future, but for many years to come. The participating clubs were thrilled to receive confirmation that they were selected for the 2023 programme and I wish them all the very best in the coming weeks.”

Director of Communications and Fundraising at Jigsaw, Mike Mansfield, added: “At Jigsaw, our core focus is on achieving better mental health outcomes for young people and the One Good Club™ programme is central to this ambition. Lidl One Good Club™ allows us to support, educate and empower young people and those around them, on sports grounds, workplaces, kitchen tables, high streets, online and more. Grassroots programmes at this scale are hugely important and hugely impactful and we are delighted to work in partnership with Lidl and the LGFA once more.”

Full list of 26 clubs that will participate in Lidl Ireland’s One Good Club™ youth mental health awareness programme: