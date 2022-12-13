LGFA: Monivea/Abbey Among 21 Clubs to Participate in 2023 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed the list of 21 clubs selected to take part in the 2023 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme.

Following a hugely successful pilot in 2017, Gaelic4Teens has grown considerably to over double in size, and this programme will help clubs to retain their current playing bases while also recruiting players in the 13-17 age bracket, which has been identified as a group with a high drop-out rate.

For the second year, the LGFA will partner with Gaelic4Teens sponsors ZuCar, the Association’s Official Performance Partner, to roll out the programme.

The 2023 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme will involve multiple educational webinars for coaches, players and parents, club coach observation visits and a festival day.

The delivery of the programme will be supported by the LGFA’s ZuCar Gaelic4Teens ambassadors.

The current list of 13 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens ambassadors is made up of past and present inter-county stars.

The full list of ambassadors reads as follows: Fiona McHale (Mayo), Jackie Kinch (Wicklow), Laura Fleming (Roscommon), Cliodhna O’Connor (Dublin), Bronagh McGrane (Louth), Cassandra Buckley (Kerry), Orlagh Farmer (Cork), Emily Martin (Down), Máire O Shaughnessy (Meath), Sharon Courtney (Monaghan), Sinead Delahunty (Tipperary), Samantha Lambert (Tipperary) and Cathy Carey (Antrim).

The 21 clubs taking part in the 2023 ZuCar Gaelic4Teens programme are as follows:

Connacht (2): Monivea Abbey (Galway), St. Josephs (Leitrim).

Leinster (8): Éire Óg (Carlow); Ranelagh Gaels, Whitehall Colmcille & Foxrock-Cabinteely (all Dublin), Kill (Kildare), Ballymore, Rathcline & Clonguish (all Longford).

Munster (6): Araglen Desmonds Bui, Delaney’s and Killavullen (all Cork); Austin Stacks and John Mitchels (both Kerry); Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary).

Ulster (5): Drumlane (Cavan); Four Masters and Killybegs (both Donegal), St. Patricks (Fermanagh), Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone).

The programme will work closely with coaches, influencing the content of their coaching sessions as well as establishing the best ways for coaches to communicate and engage with their players. In addition, the programme will examine the coaching environment required to ensure the long-term development of players is being facilitated in the club.

The programme will be monitored and evaluated to ensure that it achieves the aim of having a direct impact on the retention of players.

As well as tailoring training sessions, there will be a focus on education that will see ZuCar Gaelic4Teens ambassadors providing expertise and advice to participants for the duration of the programme.

The research that prompted the development of the Gaelic4Teens programme revealed that players play for enjoyment, to improve and get better, to keep fit and healthy, to relieve stress and because their friends also play.

The reasons highlighted for giving up the sport are that they don’t get enough playing time, there is no fun in training, it is too competitive and they are treated differently.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “The LGFA’s Gaelic4Teens programme continues to thrive and evolve, and we are delighted to confirm the list of 21 clubs, representing the four provinces, who will participate in 2023. The clubs selected can now look forward to this exciting and transformative initiative in the New Year. Our ZuCar Gaelic4Teens ambassadors are ready to provide invaluable knowledge and expertise, which will greatly assist the coaches in the various clubs. I would also like to acknowledge our programme sponsors, ZuCar, as they prepare for their second year as Gaelic4Teens sponsors. ZuCar are also the LGFA’s Official Performance Partner and sponsors of our All-Ireland Minor Championships. They are heavily invested in the ongoing development of our teenage players – and will once again provide support and assistance as we look ahead to 2023 and beyond.”

Gavin Hydes, Group CEO, ZuCar, added: “We are exceptionality proud of our association with the #Gaelic4Teens’ programme. Developing this underage talent is fundamental to the future and we are very excited to be involved with an initiative that is aimed at developing coaches and increasing the retention rate of teenage girls in Ladies Football. This is a wonderful opportunity for coaches to grow and learn, and to then assist young players involved in the LGFA.”

For further information, please contact LGFA National Development Manager Lyn Savage: [email protected]