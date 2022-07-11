LGFA: Meath 1-12 Galway 1-11 (All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Final report and reaction)

A last minute Emma Duggan point provided heartbreak for Galway senior ladies footballers on Saturday (9th July) as they were pipped by just one point by the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Eva Noone’s goal was the highlight of a memorable comeback by the Tribeswomen who were five points down before drawing level.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Tommy spoke to Galway captain Sarah Ní Liongsigh.

Tommy then got the thoughts of Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach.

Scorers – Meath: E Duggan 1-2, S Grimes (3f), K Nesbitt 0-3 each, A Leahy, A Cleary, O Lally, V Wall 0-1 each.

Galway: T Leonard (3f), O Divilly 0-3 each, E Noone 1-0, R Leonard 0-2, N Ward, L Coen, A Morrissey 0-1 each.

Meath: M McGuirk; S Ennis, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, K Nesbitt; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: O Byrne for Thynne (53), E White for Grimes (56), B Lynch for Nesbitt (58).

Galway: A Griffin; H Noone, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; S Molloy, N Ward, K Geraghty; S Divilly, L Ward; L Coen, E Noone, C Cooney; A Morrissey, O Divilly, T Leonard.

Subs: A Davoren for Coen (45), R Leonard for Morrissey (45), A Molloy for Cooney (53), C Trill for S Molloy (53), M Seoighe for Noone (58).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).