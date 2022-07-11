LGFA: Meath 1-12 Galway 1-11 (All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Final report and reaction)

9 July 2022; Nicola Ward of Galway in action against Shauna Ennis of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Galway and Meath at OConnor Park in Tullamore, Offaly Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A last minute Emma Duggan point provided heartbreak for Galway senior ladies footballers on Saturday (9th July) as they were pipped by just one point by the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Eva Noone’s goal was the highlight of a memorable comeback by the Tribeswomen who were five points down before drawing level.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Tommy spoke to Galway captain Sarah Ní Liongsigh.

Tommy then got the thoughts of Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach.

Scorers – Meath: E Duggan 1-2, S Grimes (3f), K Nesbitt 0-3 each, A Leahy, A Cleary, O Lally, V Wall 0-1 each.

Galway: T Leonard (3f), O Divilly 0-3 each, E Noone 1-0, R Leonard 0-2, N Ward, L Coen, A Morrissey 0-1 each.

Meath: M McGuirk; S Ennis, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, E Duggan, K Nesbitt; V Wall, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Subs: O Byrne for Thynne (53), E White for Grimes (56), B Lynch for Nesbitt (58).

Galway: A Griffin; H Noone, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; S Molloy, N Ward, K Geraghty; S Divilly, L Ward; L Coen, E Noone, C Cooney; A Morrissey, O Divilly, T Leonard.

Subs: A Davoren for Coen (45), R Leonard for Morrissey (45), A Molloy for Cooney (53), C Trill for S Molloy (53), M Seoighe for Noone (58).

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).

