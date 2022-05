Galway’s under 16 ladies footballers suffered a disappointing defeat on Saturday (14th May) against a stronger Mayo outfit at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

Despite goals from Alisha O’Malley and Caragh Mullins, two Bree Hession strikes for Mayo along with Louise Cassidy and Ava Palasz gave the green and red the win.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren spoke to Galway mentor Edel Concannon