Galway are out of the All-Ireland senior ladies football championship following 1-15 to 1-11 quarter-final defeat to Mayo this afternoon (2nd August).

Sinead Cafferky’s goal before half-time in Castlebar gave the hosts a buffer before Mairead Seoighe’s strike on 43 minutes launched a Galway comeback.

With the full-time report, here’s Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Afterwards, Tommy got the thoughts of Galway manager Gerry Fahy.