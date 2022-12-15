LGFA: Maigh Cuilinn and Kilconly among 25 clubs to participate in 2023 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme

Maigh Cuilinn and Kilconly are among 25 clubs announced that will take part in the 2023 Ladies Football Gaelic4Girls Programme.

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early next year before the 10-week programme is rolled out.

==

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce details of the 2023 Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls Programme – with 25 clubs from Ireland and Britain set to benefit.

The Gaelic4Girls programme has been a huge success story for the LGFA since its inception in 2008 – and is boosted once again next year by the presence and support of sponsors Glenveagh Homes.

In 2023, 15 counties are represented among the 25 clubs, while two clubs have been selected from Warwickshire (Britain).

Clubs from Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo will the flag for Connacht in the 2023 programme, while Leinster will be represented by ten clubs from six counties.

In Munster, four clubs have been selected, two each from Cork and Kerry, while the Ulster presence amounts to four clubs from three counties.

Inter-county stars Aimee Mackin (Armagh), Laurie Ryan (Clare), Emma Duggan (Meath) and Jenny Higgins (Roscommon) will be on board once again as official Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls ambassadors.

The full list of participating clubs reads as follows:

Connacht (5): Maigh Cuilinn & Kilconly (both Galway), Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim), Strokestown (Roscommon), St Farnans (Sligo).

Leinster (10): O’Hanrahans (Carlow), Starlights, St Margarets, Man O War (all Dublin), Castledermot & Na Fianna (both Kildare), John Mitchels (Louth), Ashford & Aughrim (both Wicklow), Ballygarrett (Wexford).

Munster (4): Keelnameena & Rathpeacon (both Cork), St Pats & Listowel (both Kerry).

Ulster (4): Cumann an Phiarsaigh (Antrim), Clonmore (Armagh), Shercock and Kildallan (both Cavan).

Britain (2): St Barnabas & Roger Casements (both Warwickshire).

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “From humble beginnings, our Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme has grown and evolved into a thriving initiative. For many young girls, the Glenveagh Homes Gaelic4Girls programme is their first introduction to Ladies Gaelic Football. It is a touchpoint that can lead to a lifetime of unforgettable memories and experiences – and we’re eagerly anticipating the commencement of the 2023 programme in Ireland and Britain. I would also like to acknowledge the contribution of our programme sponsors, Glenveagh Homes, who have been on hand to provide invaluable assistance in the programme roll-out. Glenveagh Homes display a similar passion for Gaelic4Girls and Ladies Football – and we thank them most sincerely for their ongoing support.”

Stephen Garvey, CEO Glenveagh Homes, added: “Supporting and sustaining communities is at the heart of everything we do at Glenveagh. We have a number of long-standing grassroots partnerships that play an important role in building communities across Ireland. We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of Gaelic4Girls with the LGFA as we believe it is a really important programme that supports the development of underage Ladies Gaelic Football and a wide range of athletic and social skills for girls at local level. The entire Glenveagh team wish all the participants in Gaelic4Girls in the coming year the very best and we look forward to continuing to work with the LGFA to ensure this programme flourishes in 2023 and beyond.”

The selected clubs will attend training sessions early in the new year before the programme is rolled out.

Gaelic4Girls 2023 will culminate with cluster blitz days later in the year.

**

G4G is a 10-week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football. The programme targets girls aged between 8-12 years who are not currently registered with a Ladies Gaelic Football club.

For further information please contact Lyn Savage, LGFA National Development Manager, [email protected]