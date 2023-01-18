LGFA: Lidl National League Preview with Galway’s Nicola Ward

18 January 2023; Lidl ambassador Nicola Ward of Galway at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues at Lidl Head Office, Tallaght, Dublin.

Galway begin their LIDL Ladies National Football League campaign this Saturday (21st January) when they host Donegal on the opening day of Division 1.

The league returns to it’s pre-COVID format with all eight teams playing each other in a round-robin format with the top two advancing to the final.

Tracey Leonard struck 3-4 the last time the Tribeswomen bet Donegal in 2020 but the Tir Conaill women have enjoyed two league wins since.

Leading up to the game, Galway centre back and LIDL Ambassador Nicola Ward has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 2pm.

18 January 2023; Lidl ambassadors, from left, Síofra O'Shea of Kerry Aishling Moloney of Tipperary, Emma Duggan of Meath, Carla Rowe of Dublin, Shauna Howley of Mayo, Ally Cahill of Cavan and Nicola Ward of Galway at the launch of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues at Lidl Head Office, Tallaght, Dublin.

