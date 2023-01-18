LGFA: Lidl National League Preview with Galway’s Nicola Ward

Galway begin their LIDL Ladies National Football League campaign this Saturday (21st January) when they host Donegal on the opening day of Division 1.

The league returns to it’s pre-COVID format with all eight teams playing each other in a round-robin format with the top two advancing to the final.

Tracey Leonard struck 3-4 the last time the Tribeswomen bet Donegal in 2020 but the Tir Conaill women have enjoyed two league wins since.

Leading up to the game, Galway centre back and LIDL Ambassador Nicola Ward has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Saturday is 2pm.