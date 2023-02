On Sunday at 2pm, The Galway Ladies Senior Footballers take on Cork in their fourth game of the Lidl LGFA National League.

Galway have already beaten Donegal and Dublin and beat Meath in their games so far and face a Cork side who beat Mayo in their opening game, then drew with Waterford before losing to Dublin by a single point.

Joint Galway Manager Fiona Wynne has been speaking to John Mulligan