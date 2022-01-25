LGFA: Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Mourneabbey (All-Ireland Final Preview with Louise Ward, Aisling Costello, Olivia & Michael Divilly, & Willie Ward)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne go in search of a first ever currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship this Saturday (29th January) when they take on Cork’s Mourneabbey.

It’s a repeat of the 2019 Final, the last to be played, when the Munster outfit edged out their Galway opponents 2-9 to 0-14.

In all, Mourneabbey have had Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s number winning their last three championship meetings. And they are also seeking to complete a three-in-a-row of national titles.

Leading into the game, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly headed down to Clonberne to join the squad and get their thoughts. He started by speaking to the captain Louise Ward.

Afterwards, Darren chatted to Kilkerrin/Clonberne defender Aisling Costello.

Olivia Divilly kicked three points in the semi-final win over Donaghmoyne. She also talked to Darren.

Michael Divilly, Olivia’s father, is a former manager, current selector and chairperson and he’s been giving the club viewpoint on the big game.

Finally, Darren got the thoughts of Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward.

Throw-in at St. Brendan’s Park, Birr on Saturday is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.