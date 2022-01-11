LGFA: Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Donaghmoyne (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Preview with Willie Ward)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne continue their quest for a first ever All-Ireland senior ladies football title this Sunday when they host Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne in the semi-final.

It’s the first time the sides have crossed paths, despite both being regular contenders on the national stage over the last decade.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne did beat the Ulster rivals 4-6 to 2-7 in the All-Ireland sevens in 2016.

Leading up to the game, Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward has been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Clonberne on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have live streaming commentary on our website galwaybayfm.ie