LGFA: Kilkerrin-Clonberne claim Senior Cup honours at currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s

By Jackie Cahill

GALWAY side Kilkerrin-Clonberne made it an All-Ireland Senior double at Saturday’s (30th July) currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Club 7s, hosted by the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin.

Having captured the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior club title for the first time in the club’s history earlier this year, Kilkerrin-Clonberne won a third Senior 7s title, following previous wins in 2016 and 2014.

Kilkerrin-Clonberne outclassed Tipperary opponents Fethard in the Final, running out 7-4 to 1-6 winners with the Ward twins, Louise and Nicola, Siobhan Divilly, Hannah Noone and Ailish Morrissey among those to shine.

Nicola Ward reflected: “We haven’t been here in six years. We love this day out and we’re absolutely thrilled to start off the (club) year on a good note again.”

Nicola’s sister, Louise, added: “It’s a completely different game to 15-a-side but it’s the way we like to play, running the ball and that suits us down to the ground.

“Fast, flowing football is what we love, and being able to carry the ball, and there were some super scores today. We just want to thank the organisers of the competition – the LGFA and currentaccount.ie for sponsoring – it’s a great day out for everybody.”

A spirited and youthful Fethard overcame Clann Eireann from Armagh to reach the Final, as Kilkerrin-Clonberne racked up 7-7 in their semi-final victory over Donegal opponents, Glenfin.

Senior Shield honours went to Donaghmoyne from Monaghan, meanwhile, as they overcame the challenge of Offaly opponents Naomh Ciaran by 4-6 to 2-6.

Elsewhere, Parnells from London captured the Intermediate Cup following a 1-5 to 1-2 victory over Carrickedmond from Longford, as Galway’s Annaghdown landed the Intermediate Shield by overcoming Tyrone opponents Omagh St Enda’s.

And in the Junior Cup and Shield competitions, there were victories for Milltown from Galway and St Brigid’s of Mayo respectively.

The Annaghdown team from Galway celebrate victory over Omagh St Enda’s of Tyrone in the Currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Club 7-a-side shield final at Naomh Mearnóg’s GAA club in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile