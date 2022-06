LGFA: Kerry 3-10 Galway 3-8 (TG4 All-Ireland SFC Report & Reaction)

Galway’s senior ladies footballers suffered defeat in their opening fixture of this year’s All-Ireland championship on Saturday (11th June) in Birr.

Despite two Leanne Coen goals, one for Louise Ward and six Tracey Leonard points, the Tribeswomen lost out by two points to their Munster rivals.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports

Afterwards, Tommy spoke to Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach.

Galway’s next game is this Sunday (19th June) against Westmeath. A three-point victory or better will guarantee a quarter-final place. Throw-in at Tuam Stadium is 2pm.

Scorers: Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-8 (5f), L Scanlon 1-0, P McCarthy 1-0, N Carmody 1-0, C Lynch 0-1, A O’Connell 0-1.

Galway: T Leonard 0-6 (1f), L Coen 2-0, L Ward 1-0, N Ward 0-1, O Divilly 0-1.

Kerry: C Butler; É Lynch, K Cronin, A Dillane; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Murphy; C Lynch, A Galvin; D O’Leary, N Carmody, L Scanlon; N Ní Chonchúir, E McGlynn, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Subs: P McCarthy for Ní Chonchúir (21), S O’Shea for McGlynn (46), C Evans for O’Leary (52), C Ní Chonchúir for Dillane (56), M O’Connell for Carmody (59).

Galway: A Griffin; S Molloy, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, N Ward, K Geraghty; A Davoren, L Ward; L Coen, A Trill, M Seoighe; L Noone, O Divilly, T Leonard.

Subs: K Slevin for A Trill (26), C Trill for Gavin (30), S Divilly for Davoren (30), A Morrissey for Seoighe (36), A Molloy for S Molloy (52).

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan)