LGFA honours 22 graduates from ‘Learn To Lead’ Female Leadership Programme

VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU-SqZXbxv8

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association honoured the 22 graduates from its third ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme at Dublin Bonnington Hotel last Saturday evening (February 17).

‘Learn to Lead’ – a unique programme that was launched in 2019 – was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football, was delivered once again by experts in the fields of coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

Over four days, and six evenings, the LGFA examined diverse leadership skills and focused on the skill-sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands – coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

Six candidates were originally chosen to participate in each strand – and the final list of 22 included leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces.

The 2023/2024 programme commenced on March 25 2023, and concluded last Saturday with the final Leadership Day at the Dublin Bonnington Hotel, followed by graduation that evening, where proceedings were overseen by LGFA President, Mícheál Naughton, LGFA National Development Manager, Lyn Savage, and LGFA Commercial and Communications Manager, Jackie Cahill.

Marie Coady, PwC Ireland Markets Leader and Global ETF leader, was also present to deliver a keynote address on the night.

Pedro Angulo, Head of Team Effectiveness at AIB, and Niamh McElwain, founder of The Hybrid Way, delivered the final day of course content, before the participants retired to the Hotel to reflect upon their achievements.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton, who presented the participants with their commemorative medallions at the Graduation evening, commented: “This was a very special evening as we honoured out ‘Learn to Lead’ graduates at the Dublin Bonnington Hotel.

“We were delighted to honour 22 graduates and what they have already done for our Association to date, and will continue to do, is vital for our continued growth and progression.

“We need people of this calibre to not only lead our Association into the future, but to also serve as role models and beacons of inspiration for the generations of future leaders to come.

“Their level of engagement and participation in this programme was exceptional and, as was referenced on the night, there is a real commitment required when you sign up to a leadership programme of this nature.

“When the ‘Learn to Lead’ programme was first established, it was a huge step forward for our Association and a recognition that leaders in key spheres needed to be equipped with new and key skills to enable them to fulfil their roles to the very best of their abilities.

“My predecessor, Marie Hickey, was a key driver in the establishment of the ‘Learn to Lead’ programme and it was lovely to see her present with us on Saturday evening to honour our 2023/2024 graduates.

“Our graduates have already delivered such brilliant work for our Association and will hopefully continue on their various paths for many years to come.

“I wish them well and I thank them most sincerely for their contributions and I hope to see plenty more of them as we move forward with purpose into an exciting future.”

The full list of graduates, and the strands in which they participated, reads as follows:

Coaching Strand:

Amanda Donnelly (Clane, Kildare)

Cliodhna Malone (Milltown, Kildare)

Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps, Dublin)

Ursula Kilcoyne (St Faithleach’s, Roscommon)

Laura Redmond (Clongeen, Wexford)

Officiating:

Amanda Leahy (St. Ergnatts, Antrim)

Ella Nic an tSionnaigh (Na Gael Aeracha, Dublin)

Emma Dunne (St Fechins, Louth)

Janey McCauley (Moville, Donegal)

Claire Flanagan, (An Gleann, Derry)

Orla McHale (Moy Davitts, Mayo).

Administration/Governance:

Carolyn Mullane (Passage West, Cork)

Celine Fee (St. Dominic’s, Roscommon)

Mairéad Uí Éalaithe (Ballyboden Wanderers, Dublin)

Paula Finan (Cill Óige, Westmeath)

Paula Sands (Saul, Down).

PR/Media:

Lorraine Royle (Shamrocks, Waterford)

Margaret Doyle (Craanford Monaseed, Wexford)

Mairéad Corr (Ranelagh Gaels, Dublin)

Niamh Donnelly (Sarsfields, Kildare)

Rosaleen O’Brien (Keelnameela, Cork)

Treasa Ryan (Oola, Limerick).