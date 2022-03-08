LGFA: GMIT Mayo 1-9 Ulster University 0-10 (HEC Cup Final reaction with Maeve Flanagan)

GMIT Mayo are the Ladies Football HEC Cup Champions.

They beat Ulster University 1-9 to 0-10, thanks to a goal from Westport’s Lisa Scahill.

The team was captained by Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s Maeve Flanagan; while Annaghdown’s Bronagh Quinn was player of the match; and the squad also included Galway’s Ciara McDonagh, Lisa Killoran, Deirdre Hamill, Orlaith Moloney, Sinead Kearney and Aisling McDonagh.

Afterwards, Maeve Flanagan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

And there was more Galway success as St. Gabriel’s Kieara Duane was part of the TUS Midlands team who won the Lagan Cup.

They had a 3-12 to 2-9 win over TU Dublin, who featured Galway trio Aoife Ní Chormaic, Niamh Walsh and Anais Doherty.

==

Mountbellew/Moylough’s Áine Murray missed out on silverware in the Donaghy Cup Final.

Her Marino side went down 2-11 to 1-11 in DCU in the final game of the triple header.