LGFA: Galway’s First Game LIVE as TG4 confirms 5-year sponsorship extension of All-Ireland Championships

Galway’s opening game in this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship will be LIVE on TG4 on Saturday, 11th June.

The Tribeswomen will meet the losers of this Saturday’s (28th May) Munster Final between Cork and Kerry.

Westmeath are also in the group with two of the three teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

TG4 has today announced a five-year extension of their sponsorship of the All-Ireland Ladies Football inter-county championships, with the new deal set to last until the conclusion of the 2027 season.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships, TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont hailed the new agreement as “a redoubling and intensification of TG4’s most important sporting partnership.”

This deal extends TG4’s long-standing sponsorship and broadcast rights agreement with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) – and ensures that the partners will work closely together in 2024 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the LGFA.

TG4 have been title sponsors of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships since 2001 and the partnership has evolved into one of the most recognised and innovative in world sport.

This is the second major sponsorship renewal for the LGFA in 2022, after National League sponsors Lidl committed to a further four years, taking the LGFA’s retail partners up to and including 2025.

TG4 has committed to screening 13 fixtures LIVE during the 2022 All-Ireland Championships, beginning on Saturday, June 11, with a double-header from the group stages of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The summer schedule will run until TG4 All-Ireland Finals day on Sunday, July 31, when the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Championship Finals will be screened exclusively LIVE on TG4.

The Junior Final will get underway at 11.45am, the Intermediate decider will commence at 1.45pm, and the Senior Final will throw in at 4pm.

Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player at https://www.tg4.ie/sruthtg4/peilnamban and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.

Former Galway star Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo coverage once again for the forthcoming Championship season. The commentary team will be headed up by Brian Tyers.

They will be joined by expert panellists including former Cork stars Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla, ex-Waterford ace Michelle Ryan, former Dublin player Sinéad Finnegan, current TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year and 2021 All-Ireland Senior medallist Vikki Wall from Meath, and current Donegal player Emer Gallagher.

TG4’s coverage will be produced by Waterford-based production company, Nemeton TV.

TG4 will also provide live coverage of an eagerly-anticipated TG4 Leinster Senior Final between Dublin and Meath from Croke Park next Saturday (throw-in time 2.30pm).

The LGFA and TG4 are also delighted to confirm that all other games that are not being televised in the TG4 All-Ireland Championships will be available to view via the LGFA’s live-streaming service. Visit https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/ for full details.

Speaking on behalf of TG4, Director General Alan Esslemont said: “In 2000, both Ladies Football and the Irish language were matters deemed to be of very marginal concern in Ireland. By standing together as partners for over twenty years, LGFA and TG4 have managed to attain remarkable national success and status, bringing change to those societal views.

“However, much work remains to be done and I believe that this five-year deal between TG4 and LGFA gives a very clear signal of our joint intent to redouble our efforts to achieve a better parity.

“For TG4 to fully achieve that parity, we need Government to address the TG4 Post-Covid funding strategy which aims to see TG4 moving from the margins of the public service media ecosystem to a place which better reflects the importance of the Irish language in today’s society in Ireland.

“In our new agreement with the LGFA, TG4 commits over the five years to gradually strengthen our live coverage of LGFA competitions and develop new programming which reflects and supports the LGFA community in Ireland and internationally.

“We also pledge to produce a raft of high-quality programming which will celebrate the LGFA’s 50th anniversary in 2024.

‘Cothrom na Féinne’ or ‘Fair Play’ is a key pillar of TG4 strategy and I am delighted to announce a new TG4 sponsorship – the sponsorship of the LGFA Referees Panel.

“I hope that this will reinforce and support the work of all the officials who dedicate their time to ensure the impartial and equitable arbitration of play in Ladies Gaelic Football.

“It has been both a privilege and pleasure for me to be able to work with Mícheál Naughton and with Helen O’ Rourke and her wonderful team to bring this deal to agreement.

“I would also like to thank my own staff at TG4 and especially the production team at Nemeton TV for their dedication, week in and week out, in bringing the highest quality coverage to our screens.”

Mícheál Naughton, President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, commented: “We are thrilled to announce the extension of our remarkable partnership with TG4 – and for an additional five years.

“TG4 have been with us since 2001, when they provided live coverage of our Senior All-Ireland Final for the very first time, when Laois got the better of Mayo in a memorable game.

“Since then, TG4’s commitment and dedication to Ladies Gaelic Football has helped the sport to prosper to unprecedented levels.

“We have had record attendances at our TG4 All-Ireland Finals and record viewing figures in recent times – and we very much hope that trend will continue as we look ahead to the next five seasons alongside TG4.

“It is really exciting that TG4 will be on board with us throughout our 50th anniversary celebrations in 2024 – and planning for an exciting schedule of Ladies Football programming is well underway.

“With so many fans of our sport dotted around the globe, it is hugely important that we can cater for a worldwide audience and TG4’s ability to provide that coverage is invaluable in that regard.

“We look forward now with huge anticipation to what promises to be another memorable Championship season, which will culminate with our TG4 All-Ireland Finals at Croke Park on Sunday, July 31.

“Many thanks to TG4 Director General Alan Esslemont, Head of Sport, Rónán Ó Coisdealbha and the entire TG4 team for this outstanding vote of confidence in our Association and in our sport.

“We need the help of our clubs and counties to ensure that our inter-county players receive the support in the stands and on the terraces throughout the Championship season.

“You can also tune in for live TV coverage of the 13 games on offer – with the other 47 fixtures in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships available to view via our live-streaming service.

“You can tune in to TG4’s linear coverage in Ireland and on the Player worldwide at www.tg4.tv, while all other Championship games will be available at: https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/”

The 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football championships were officially launched at Croke Park today, with representatives from the participating counties present at the venue which will host the Finals on July 31.

The 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships commence next Sunday, May 29, with five games in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

The Intermediate Championship continues on Sunday June 5, while the Junior Championship begins on the same day.

The Senior Championship commences on Saturday, June 11, with the first of three rounds in the group stages.

The live TV games on that date will see Waterford up against Donegal, while Cork or Kerry will play Galway.

A host of leading inter-county stars joined Máire Ní Bhraonáin at the Knowth megalithic passage-tomb site in county Meath, the home of the current TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions, to mark the launch of the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

In attendance were Orlagh Lally from Meath, Dublin’s Jennifer Dunne, Olivia Divilly from Galway, Donegal’s Susanne White and Waterford’s Karen McGrath.

The Senior players were joined by Intermediate duo Clare Owens (Leitrim) and Niamh O’Neill (Tyrone), as well as Junior Players Clíodhna Ní Shé (Carlow) and Róisín Ambrose (Limerick).

Meath, considered to be the fifth province of Ireland in medieval times, are the team to catch in the race for the Brendan Martin Cup – and they’ll also be aiming to land the TG4 Leinster title against rivals Dublin at Croke Park next Saturday.

Dublin were beaten TG4 All-Ireland Finalists in 2021 and will be determined to go one better this time, while last year’s semi-finalists Mayo and Cork, along with Ulster duo Armagh and Donegal, are other teams to watch in the Senior Championship.

Beaten Intermediate Finalists last year, Wexford will be a contender for the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup but in a wide-open field, Clare, Tyrone, Leitrim, Roscommon and Kildare, among others, will also fancy their chances.

And in the Junior grade, seven teams are bidding for glory, namely Derry, London, Carlow, Fermanagh, New York, Antrim and Limerick.

Antrim were runners-up last year, while London and New York are both returning to the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship following recent absences.

All details relating to the TG4 All-Ireland Championships, including groupings and fixtures, can be found by visiting the official LGFA website: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/

TG4’s live schedule:

Saturday May 28: TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Final, 2.30pm, Croke Park

Saturday June 11: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 1 – Waterford v Donegal & Cork/Kerry v Galway – 5pm and 7.15pm

Sunday June 19: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 2 – Cavan v Mayo & Armagh v Dublin/Meath – 1.45pm and 3.45pm

Saturday June 25: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Round 3 – Cork/Kerry v Waterford & Mayo v Dublin/Meath – 5pm and 7.15pm

Saturday July 9: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Quarter-Finals – 5pm and 7.15pm

Saturday July 16: TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship, Semi-Finals – 4pm and 6pm, Croke Park

Sunday July 31: TG4 All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals – 11.45am, 1.45pm, 4pm, Croke Park