Galway take on Mayo this Saturday (29th April) in the Connacht under-14 Ladies Football Final.

The sides met during the first ‘Festival of Football’ blitz three weeks ago when the Green and Red prevailed.

Galway manager Trevor Clohessy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan on Saturday is 4pm.