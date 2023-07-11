LGFA: Galway vs Mayo (Connacht Minor Final Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

The first of two big games between these provincial rivals, Galway meet Mayo this Wednesday (12th July) in the Connacht Minor Ladies Football Final.

The Tribeswomen were victors in the 2022 decider as goals from Niamh Divilly and Marta Banek secured a 2-7 to 0-7 win, before they went down in the All-Ireland Final to Cork.

After drawing with Sligo the first day, Galway have delivered results since with Lauren O’Donnell impressing in the group game against Mayo in May, though she is a doubt for the final.

Galway manager Daniel Moynihan, who led the county to All-Ireland success in 2013 and 2014, spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan on Wednesday is 7.45pm.