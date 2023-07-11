LGFA: Galway vs Mayo (All-Ireland Senior Quarter-Final Preview with Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Aoife Molloy and Fiona Wynne)

A major appeal has gone out for support for Galway’s senior ladies footballers as they host Mayo in the All-Ireland senior quarter-final on Saturday (15th July).

The atmosphere was significant in their group game victory over Cork last month, and speaking to John Mulligan, Galway players Aoife Molloy and captain Sarah Ni Loingsigh are hoping for the same.

Tickets are on sale through universe.com with under-12s free.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.