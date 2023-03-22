LGFA: Galway vs Kerry (National League Preview with Nicola Ward)

Galway’s senior ladies footballers conclude their LIDL National League round-robin fixtures this Sunday (26th March) when they host Kerry in Round 7.

It’s a dead rubber tie in one sense as both counties have already qualified for the final on Saturday, 15th April in Croke Park. But it’s also the last chance for both counties to fully explore their panel options before the provincial and All-Ireland championships commence.

The teams’ last league meeting was in February 2018 when the Tribeswomen beat the Kingdom 1-14 to 1-6 in Killarney. But Kerry were victors in last year’s All-Ireland championship.

This week (click HERE), Galway centre back Nicola Ward won a Yoplait Higher Education All-Star after reaching the O’Connor Cup final for University of Limerick. She’s been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Tuam Stadium on Sunday is 2pm