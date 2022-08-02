LGFA: Galway vs Cork (All-Ireland Minor Final Preview)

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

THE 2022 All-Ireland Minor Champions will be crowned on Wednesday evening, August 3.

The scene is set for the A, B and C Finals, and all three games will be available to view live and free of charge.

The Spórt TG4 YouTube page will provide live coverage of the A Final between Cork and Galway from MacDonagh Park, Nenagh. The game can be accessed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSUePvoqOTU

There will also be a live streaming commentary on galwaybayfm.ie.

The B Final between Monaghan and Longford, and the C Final featuring Clare and Wicklow, will both be available to view by accessing the LGFA’s live-streaming portal: https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2022/other-fixtures.html

ZuCar All Ireland Minor ‘A’ Championship Final (Result on the Day)

Cork v Galway, 7.00pm, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, Tipperary

CORK and Galway boast rich recent histories in the A grade.

As we look forward to the first ZuCar All-Ireland Minor Finals since 2019, Cork will start as holders.

Three years ago, the Leesiders defeated Monaghan in the Final and barring Galway’s victories over them in the 2014 and 2018 deciders, Cork would be going for seven-in-a-row.

This is Cork’s seventh successive Final appearance and whenever they’ve come across Galway at the business end of the competition, the football has been of the highest quality.

A win for Cork in Nenagh would secure a 12th Minor A title, while Galway are aiming for a seventh.

It’s set up for another potential classic and both sides come into this game high on confidence.

Galway got the better of a highly-rated Kildare in their semi-final, as Cork defeated Cavan by two points, 3-13 to 3-11.

Cork (v Galway): D Creed; S Callanan, L Heffernan, A Barrett; M Condon, S McGoldrick, A Corcoran; A Healy, E Twomey (capt.); R Leahy, A Ring, É Curran; E Hurley, O Cahalane, L Hallihan.

Galway (v Cork): L O’Halloran; M Jordan, J Glynn, I Claffey; C Cleary (capt.), E Mitchell, A Ellian; M Banek, M Walsh; N Divilly, A Shaughnessy, M Glynn; S Duffy, L Freeney, M Mulryan.