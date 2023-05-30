LGFA: Galway to Begin TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship Against Cork

Galway will begin their All-Ireland senior championship campaign against Cork on Saturday, 17th June.

The game will throw-in at 7.30pm, live on TG4, with a venue to be confirmed.

The Tribeswomen play Tipperary eight days later, with two teams qualifying from the group of 3.

And this year, all group winners will have a home quarter-final, on the weekend of July 15th/16th.

==

THE fixtures for the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships have been confirmed this evening (TUES).

The TG4 All-Ireland Championships will commence on Sunday June 11 with five fixtures in the Intermediate grade – and conclude at Croke Park on Sunday August 13 with a triple-header of Finals, including the historic 50th All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football decider.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Championship sponsors TG4 are also pleased to announce that 15 live TV fixtures have been agreed upon.

All other fixtures in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championships, in the Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades, will be available to view via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal: https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2023/

There will be two live TG4 games from each round of the Senior Championship during the group phase, along with all four Senior Championship quarter-finals, both Senior Championship semi-finals, and the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Finals.

The live TV action commences on Saturday June 17 when Dublin, the TG4 Leinster Senior Champions, take on Lidl NFL Division 1 winners Kerry, who lost out to Cork in last Sunday’s Munster Final.

That game is fixed for 5pm and will be followed by the meeting of Galway, the Lidl NFL Division 1 Finalists and Connacht runners-up, against Munster champions Cork, a tie that will have a 7.30pm start.

On Sunday June 25, the live TV games are Waterford at home to TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath at 1.30pm, followed by Armagh’s home clash with Connacht champions Mayo at 3.30pm.

On Saturday July 1, Meath are at home to Ulster champions Donegal in a live TV fixture at 7.30pm, with another Senior fixture on the same day to be confirmed in due course.

The reward for the group winners in the Senior and Intermediate championships is a home quarter-final, with the last-eight ties to be confirmed by a draw.

The Intermediate Championship quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday July 9, with the Senior quarter-finals fixed for the weekend of Saturday/Sunday July 15/16.

Three Senior Championship semi-finals will be played on Saturday July 15 (1.30pm, 3.30pm, 7.30pm), with the remaining game pencilled in for Sunday July 16 (2pm).

The Intermediate and Junior Championship semi-finals are down for decision on Sunday July 23, with the Senior Championship semi-finals set to be played as a double-header at Semple Stadium on Saturday July 29, at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Please see attached documents for the full list of fixtures in each grade.

#ProperFan

2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championship groupings

Senior:

Group A: Mayo Armagh Laois

Group B: Donegal Meath Waterford

Group C: Dublin Kerry Cavan

Group D: Cork Galway Tipperary

Intermediate:

Group A: Kildare Leitrim Louth

Group B: Clare Tyrone Offaly Wicklow

Group C: Roscommon Wexford Monaghan

Group D: Antrim Longford Westmeath

Junior:

Group A: Sligo, Kilkenny, Limerick, Down

Group B: Derry, Carlow, London, Fermanagh