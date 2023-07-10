LGFA: Galway land major Player Development Sponsor with O’Hara Logistics

Galway LGFA are delighted to announce we have signed a 2 years sponsorship deal with O’Hara Logistics.

O’Hara Logistics are 21 years in business as a leading transport provider specialising in fresh and frozen distribution as well as some curtain sider and general haulage work. With headquarters in Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan and a base in Oranmore, Co. Galway this company is owned and run by Padraig O’Hara since 2002. He now runs a modern fleet of 30 trucks and trailers and employs 25 drivers full and part-time.

Padraig sponsorship to Galway Ladies Gaelic Football will span over 2 years, with every player being given the opportunity to wear a Galway Jersey with his company logo. Padraig is no stranger to sponsorship and sponsors his home club, Lough Gowna in Co. Cavan. He has 3 sons and a daughter playing with the club. 2 of his sons play Senior Club football and another at U15. GAA success is in his family, with one of his sons playing from underage right up to U20 for the Cavan county team, a future Cavan Senior star perhaps!

Padraig knows the pressure Clubs and Counties are under to source sponsorship to equal playing opportunities, kit and equipment for girls. He is delighted to put his company name to a growing sport in Ireland and Galway – Ladies Gaelic Football.

O’Hara logistics shall be the Main Sponsor for the U-13, U-15 and U-17 development teams within Galway County. The Player Development Programme will be run in Galway over 4 regions at U13, U15 & U17 level. This programme is open to ALL CLUB PLAYERS providing girls with extra training and playing opportunities over the playing season, along with Connacht and National Blitzes. For further information for players, parents, coaches and managers please contact – Vivienne Nee – Galway Player Development Co-Ordinator for all regions on [email protected] or 087 656 3054.

We are delighted to partner with Padraig O’Hara and O’Hara Logistics with this grass roots based programme within Galway County.