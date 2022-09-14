LGFA: Galway Ladies Football Championship Fixtures (16th-18th September 2022)

Friday, 16th September 2022 (1st named team at home)

==

Senior B Championship

Caltra Cuans vs Tuam/Cortoon (6.30pm)

Junior B Championship

Mountbellew/Moylough vs Kilconly (7pm Mountbellew)

Ballinasloe vs Killannin (7.30pm)

==

Saturday, 17th September 2022 (1st named team at home)

==

Senior A Championship

Corofin vs Claregalway (5pm)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Maigh Cuilinn (5pm)

Intermediate Championship

Naomh Mhuire vs Annaghodwn (5pm Oranmore)

Clonbur vs Glenamaddy/Williamstown (5.30pm)

Bearna vs St. Brendan’s (6.30pm)

Junior A Championship

Caherlistrane vs Grainne Mhaols (6.30pm)

St. Gabriel’s vs Oughterard (6.30pm Aughrim)

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs St. Mary’s (6.30pm The Priarie)

==

Sunday, 18th September (1st named team at home)

==

Junior A Championship

St. Fursey’s vs Menlough/Skehana (12.30pm Headford)

Senior B Championship

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir vs Dunmore MacHales (1pm)

Intermediate Championship

Claregalway vs St. James (1.30pm Knockdoemore)

Junior B Championship

Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Micheál Breathnach (2.30pm Clonberne)

