LGFA: Galway Ladies Football Championship Fixtures (16th-18th September 2022)

Friday, 16th September 2022 (1st named team at home)
==
Senior B Championship
Caltra Cuans vs Tuam/Cortoon (6.30pm)
Junior B Championship
Mountbellew/Moylough vs Kilconly (7pm Mountbellew)
Ballinasloe vs Killannin (7.30pm)
==
Saturday, 17th September 2022 (1st named team at home)
==
Senior A Championship
Corofin vs Claregalway (5pm)
Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Maigh Cuilinn (5pm)
Intermediate Championship
Naomh Mhuire vs Annaghodwn (5pm Oranmore)
Clonbur vs Glenamaddy/Williamstown (5.30pm)
Bearna vs St. Brendan’s (6.30pm)
Junior A Championship
Caherlistrane vs Grainne Mhaols (6.30pm)
St. Gabriel’s vs Oughterard (6.30pm Aughrim)
Salthill/Knocknacarra vs St. Mary’s (6.30pm The Priarie)
==
Sunday, 18th September (1st named team at home)
==
Junior A Championship
St. Fursey’s vs Menlough/Skehana (12.30pm Headford)
Senior B Championship
Naomh Anna Leitir Móir vs Dunmore MacHales (1pm)
Intermediate Championship
Claregalway vs St. James (1.30pm Knockdoemore)
Junior B Championship
Kilkerrin/Clonberne vs Micheál Breathnach (2.30pm Clonberne)