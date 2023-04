Galway are the 2023 Connacht under-14 ladies football champions after two late goals secured a 3-8 to 2-7 victory over Mayo on Saturday (29th April) at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan.

Afterwards, Galway manager Trevor Clohessy chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth.

Ivan also had a word with Galway mentor Damien Cosgrove.