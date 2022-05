LGFA: Galway 2-7 Mayo 0-7 (Connacht Minor Final Report and Reaction)

Galway were crowned Connacht Minor Ladies Football champions on Monday (2nd May) following this victory over Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

First half goals from Niamh Divilly and Marta Banek gave the Tribesgirls a buffer they protected over the hour.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Galway minor manager Daniel Moynihan

Finally, Darren chatted to the winning captain, Caoimhe Cleary from Barna.

Galway’s next outing is against the still to be determined Leinster champions in the All-Ireland semi-final. That takes place on Wednesday, 20th July.

Scorers – Galway: Sarah Duffy 0-4 (three frees), Marta Banek 1-0, Niamh Divilly 1-0, Mairéad Glynn 0-1, Áine Shaughnessy 0-1, Molly Mulryan 0-1.

Scorers – Mayo: Sinéad Walsh 0-3 (all frees), Aoife Staunton 0-1, Saoirse Delaney 0-1, Ava Kelly 0-1, Laura Moran 0-1.

Galway: Leah O’Halloran; Maryanne Jordan, Jacqueline Glynn, Isabel Claffey; Maebh Walsh, Aoibhin Eilian, Eabha O’Riordan; Marta Banek, Mairéad Glynn; Caoimhe Cassidy (c), Áine Shaughnessy, Laura Scanlon; Niamh Divilly, Sarah Duffy, Molly Mulryan.

Subs used: Ciara Hegarty for Mulryan (41 mins), Emma Mitchell for O’Riordan (49 mins), Brenda Naughton for Claffey (56 mins).

Mayo: Ruth Gibbons, Ciara Durkan, Amy Dunleavy, Caitlin Henry; Sorcha McCarney, Jenna Mortimer, Sarah Mulroy; Alana Fitzpatrick, Ciara Nyland; Hannah Prendergast, Aoife Staunton, Niamh Mooney; Saoirse Delaney, Sinéad Walsh, Ava Kelly.

Subs used: Laura Moran for Prendergast (23 mins), Alannah Devereux for Staunton (41 mins), Ria Cafferky for Mooney (45 mins), Beth Hoban for Mulroy (51 mins).

Referee: John Niland (Sligo).