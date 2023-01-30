LGFA: Galway 1-13 Dublin 0-7 (National League Report & Reaction)

Galway made it two-wins-from two on Sunday (29th January) as they produced an eye catching display in their LIDL Ladies National Football League victory over Dublin.

Leanne Coen’s goal allowed the Tribeswomen pull clear against the former All-Ireland champions as they went joint top of Division 1 with Kerry.

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Afterwards, Galway’s player of the match Ailbhe Davoren chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane

Next to catch up with Tommy were Galway joint managers Fiona Wynne and Maghnus Breathnach

Finally, Tommy got the thoughts of Dublin boss Mick Bohan

Galway’s next game is away to Meath next Monday (6th February). Throw-in at Páirc Tailteann, Navan is 1.15pm.

Scorers – Galway: L Coen 1-0, R Leonard 0-3 (3f), K Slevin 0-3 (1f), T Leonard 0-2, A Davoren 0-2, O Divilly 0-2 (2f), S Brennan 0-1.

Dublin: H Tyrrell 0-4 (4f), C Rowe 0-2 (2f), C O’Connor 0-1.

Galway: A Griffin; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, K Geraghty, S Brennan; A Davoren, N Ward; L Coen, K Slevin, A Molloy; M Glynn, R Leonard, L Noone.

Subs: O Divilly for Quinn (ht), L Ward for Brennan (ht), C Miskell for R Leonard (42), S Healy for Molloy (42), T Leonard for Slevin (50), A Ni Cheallaigh for Geraghty (60), E Power for Glynn (60).

Dublin: A Shiels; R Baker, R Brennan, J Tobin; L Caffrey, D Lawless, E Deeley; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; O Nolan, C Rowe, E Gribben; C O’Connor, H Tyrrell, J Egan.

Subs: E Strappe for Baker (35), C Darby for Egan (35), A Timothy for Gribben (43), K Sullivan for Nolan (45), T Quinn Corbally for Deeley (51),

Referee: G McMahon (Davitts).