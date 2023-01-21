LGFA: Galway 0-11 Donegal 0-6 (Ladies National League)

Galway have made a winning start to Division 1 of this year’s Ladies National Football League with an 0-11 to 0-6 victory over Donegal in Tuam Stadium.

Claregalway’s Kate Slevin was player of the match. The Tribeswomen’s next game is at home to Dublin tomorrow week (29th January).

Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer reports

Afterwards, Galway’s player of the match Kate Slevin chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Tommy also caught up with Galway joint manager Maghnus Breathnach.

Finally, Tommy got the thoughts of Donegal manager Maxi Curran.

Scorers – Galway: K Slevin 0-6, (2f, 1 pen), A O’Rourke (2f) and R Leonard (1f) 0-2 each, A Davoren 0-1.

Donegal: S White 0-5 (4f), S Boyle 0-1.

GALWAY: A Griffin; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh, E Gavin; C Cooney, B Quinn, A Molloy; A Davoren, C Cleary; L Coen, R Leonard, S Brennan; L Noone, A O’Rourke, K Slevin.

Subs: M Glynn for Cleary (ht), C Miskell for R Leonard (41), T Leonard, for O’Rourke (45), S Healy for Molloy (51), M Seoighe for Noone (58), E Power for Davoren (59).

DONEGAL: A McColgan; S Boyle, E McGinley, N Carr; A Boyle Carr, T Hegarty, R Rodgers; S White, E Gallagher; K Dowds, S Twohig, K Long; C McGarvey, C Gillespie, L Ryan.

Subs: J McFadden for N Carr (28), S McGroddy for Ryan (ht), C Boyle for Gillespie (ht), A Walsh for Long (47), S Higgins for McGarvey (59), C Walsh for White (59).

Ref: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).