LGFA: Gaeil na Gaillimhe to Host Inaugral Galway City Blitz

The inaugural Galway City Ladies Blitz will take place on Monday 2nd May 2022. The blitz organised by Gaeil na Gaillimhe is being kindly hosted by St.Michaels Ladies GAA at Westside Playing Pitches and clubhouse.

The aim of the event is to promote girls and women in sport, through the use of the Irish language, whilst also building upon the existing Ladies GAA community within Galway City.

“The idea for the blitz was to help build upon the positive relationships and community spirit between ladies clubs in Galway” says Sheila Murphy, player, registrar, and committee member with Gaeil na Gaillimhe, who initially proposed this plan in the early months of Spring.

“As a club starting out we have received positive encouragement and support from existing clubs and this event is a fun way to bring our clubs together, to play football while promoting our language in a friendly welcoming atmosphere,” she continued.

The event has been funded by Glór na nGael, with additional sponsorship from, The Frontdoor Pub, Schweppes and Joyce’s Supermarket Fr Griffin Road. Glór na nGael is an Irish language organisation funded by Foras na Gaeilge which promotes Irish in three sectors, the family, community development and business.

“As a club that proudly functions through Irish we are delighted to get funding from Glór na nGael to help us bring this blitz to fruition”, Sheila adds.

Participating clubs on the day will include, Gaeil na Gaillimhe, St. Michaels, St James’s and Fr.Griffin’s/Na Éire Óga Ladies GAA teams.

For more details on the event please contact: [email protected], or you can find us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.