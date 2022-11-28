LGFA: Five Home Games for Galway as National League Details Announced

Galway will start their campaign against Donegal when the Ladies National Football League commences next January.

The Tribeswomen welcome the Ulster side on January 22nd before further home games against Dublin, Meath and Cork.

They’ll travel Waterford and Mayo before another home tie against Kerry. The top two contest the Final on Saturday, 15th April.

Galway’s 2023 Ladies National Football League Fixtures

22nd January: (H) vs Donegal

29th January: (H) vs Dublin

5th February: (H) vs Meath

19th February: (H) vs Cork

26th February: (A) vs Waterford

19th March: (A) vs Mayo

26th March: (H) vs Kerry

HOLDERS Meath will begin the defence of their Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 crown with a glamour clash against Leinster rivals Dublin on the opening weekend of the 2023 campaign.

Division 1 of the competition also contains Cork, 2022 runners-up Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Waterford and newly-promoted Kerry.

Also on the opening weekend (January 22), Galway will host Donegal, Cork make the trip to Mayo, and Waterford will entertain Kerry, the 2022 Lidl National League Division 2 champions and TG4 All-Ireland Finalists.

Round 2 will see Donegal host Meath, who are also the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, in a repeat of the 2022 Lidl National League Division 1 Final, while the sides also met in this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final.

Also in Round 2, Galway entertain Dublin, Waterford are at home to Cork and Kerry will travel to Mayo for a repeat of the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior semi-final between the counties.

Divisions 2 and 3 will also contain eight teams each, while Division 4 is split into two groups, with Kilkenny making a welcome return to the competition.

The top two teams in Divisions 1, 2 and 3 will progress straight to the Lidl National League Finals, while there will be semi-finals in Division 4, scheduled for Sunday March 26.

The Divisions 1 and 2 Finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday, April 15, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals taking place on Sunday April 16.

Division 2 will contain Armagh, the 2022 runners-up, Cavan, Laois, Monaghan, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath (relegated from Division 1 in 2022) and promoted Roscommon.

Division 3 is made up of Clare (relegated from Division 2 in 2022), Down, Kildare, Louth, Longford, Sligo, Wexford and promoted Offaly.

Division 4A is comprised of Antrim, Carlow, Fermanagh and London, with Derry, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick and Wicklow set to compete in Division 4B.

The top two teams in each of the Division 4 groups will progress to the semi-finals.