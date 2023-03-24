LGFA: Dunmore Community School vs Presentation Milltown (All-Ireland PPS Junior C Final Preview with Barbara Hannon, Emer Forde & Susan O’Reilly)

Despite doubts about the fixture beforehand, Dunmore Community School will take on Presentation Secondary School Milltown from Kerry on Saturday (25th March) in the LIDL All-Ireland PPS Junior C Ladies Football Final.

Dunmore beat Baileborough 1-14 to 2-10 in the semi-final and are chasing a first national title since their Senior C success in 2006.

Should they prevail, they’ll also become the first Galway team to win this competition since Coláiste Bhaile Chláir in 2017.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly has been chatting to Dunmore managers Emer Forde, Barbara Hannon and Susan O’Reilly.

Throw-in at Fethard 4G Town Park on Saturday is 6.30pm.