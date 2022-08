Galway’s quest for a seventh All-Ireland minor ladies football title proved unsuccessful on Wednesday (3rd August) as a strong and skillful Cork team ran out eight-point winners.

Abigail Ring’s late goal dressed up the scoreboard after Mairéad Glynn’s 51st minute strike had the Tribeswomen just one behind.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren got the thoughts of Galway manager Daniel Moynihan.