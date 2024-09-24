LGFA confirms Master Fixtures Plan for 2025

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed its Master Fixtures plan for 2025.

The plan was ratified at a Central Council meeting, held on Thursday September 19.

The 2025 Lidl National Leagues will commence on Sunday January 19, with the opening round of fixtures in Division 4.

A week later, on Sunday January 26, the opening rounds in Divisions 1-3 will be played, along with Round 2 in Division 4.

The 2025 Lidl National League Finals in Divisions 1 and 2 will be played at Croke Park on Saturday April 12, with the Divisions 3 and 4 Finals fixed for Sunday April 13.

Looking further ahead, the 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will get underway on Sunday, June 1, with the opening games in the Junior and Intermediate Championships.

The TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship is due to get underway on Saturday June 7, with the Senior Championship semi-finals fixed for Saturday, July 19

The 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Championships will conclude at Croke Park on Sunday, August 3, with all three Finals (Junior, Intermediate and Senior) fixed for Croke Park.

To conclude the 2025 playing season, the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Club Championship Finals will be played at Croke Park on Saturday December 15, with the Junior Final scheduled for Sunday December 16.

The full Master Fixtures plan, which includes details of other key dates in the LGFA calendar, is available to view at: https://bit.ly/4dgOklb