LGFA confirm list of 18 clubs to participate in 2021/22 Club2Gether Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm the list of 18 clubs chosen to participate in the 2021/2022 Club2Gether Programme.

Club2Gether is an exciting LGFA club development initiative, aimed at strengthening club structures.

The initiative focuses on developing areas such as volunteer recruitment and retention, governance & officer training, games development and sponsorship and fundraising, while also planning for the future to ensure sustainable and long-term structures are in place.

18 clubs have been selected from the four provinces and representing 15 counties, including seven from Ulster, six from Leinster, four from Munster and one from Connacht.

Free training will now be provided to officers and coaches in the various clubs, who will also receive resources to assist with building sustainable structures.

In addition, a basic two-year plan will be put in place for clubs wishing to avail of it, with the aim of increasing the retention rates of volunteers, to help ensure that clubs can become more vibrant and active in their local communities.

The programme will get underway next month, and continue into the spring of 2022.

The 18 clubs that will take part in the new programme are: Killeavy & Keady Michael Dwyers (Both Armagh), O’Hanrahans (Carlow) Cootehill Celtics (Cavan), Castlelyons (Cork), St. Canice’s, Dungiven (Derry), Robert Emmetts (Donegal), Clann na Banna (Down), Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs (Fermanagh), Cumann Peil na mBan Maigh Cuilinn (Galway), Castlegregory & MKL Gaels (Both Kerry), Balyna (Kildare), Curraha & Carnaross (both Meath), Ballyporeen (Tipperary), Cill Óige (Westmeath) and Ashford (Wicklow).

Speaking at the announcement, LGFA National Development Officer, Niall Mulrine said: “This is a great opportunity for clubs to develop their structures both on the field, and off it.

“It will assist struggling clubs, or clubs that want to build solid foundations for the future, by providing high-quality role-specific training for role administrators and coaches in the clubs.

“We are very excited about piloting this programme and we believe that all 18 of the participating clubs will benefit hugely from being part of this initiative.”

For further information, contact Niall Mulrine: [email protected]