LGFA confirm full list of 13 ‘double-header’ fixtures in 2019 Lidl National Football League

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm the full list of 13 confirmed ‘double-header’ fixtures during the 2019 Lidl National League campaign.

The Lidl National Football League Fixtures will provide curtain raisers to men’s Allianz Football League games involving the host counties.

The LGFA has managed to secure seven double-headers in Division 1 of the Lidl NFL, one in Division 2, four in Division 3, and one in Division 4.

Lidl NFL Division 1 holders and TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Dublin will play two fixtures in front of the eir sport cameras at Croke Park, while Cork have two games alongside their male counterparts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, including an historic first-ever appearance at the Leeside venue against Tipperary on Saturday, February 23.

A double-header for the Mayo Ladies Footballers has also been pencilled in for March 2 at Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar against Connacht rivals Galway, with the men’s fixture between the two counties to follow later in the evening.

In addition, Tipperary have a home clash with Monaghan in Division 1 at Semple Stadium in Thurles on the same day.

In Division 2, while Tyrone will play Armagh at Healy Park, Omagh, on March 2.

In Division 3, Meath have secured two home double-headers at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Wicklow and Roscommon have also confirmed double-header fixtures, with Carlow hosting Kilkenny in Division 4 on February 3.

The LGFA would like to thank the GAA boards in the various counties for their cooperation in ensuring that this increased number of double-headers in 2019 has become a reality.

The LGFA would also like to thank Cork Senior Ladies Football team manager Ephie Fitzgerald for agreeing to release the dual players on his panel on March 24, should Cork qualify for the National League Division 1 Camogie Final, which is fixed for the same day.