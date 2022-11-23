LGFA: Ballymacarbry vs Kilkerrin/Clonberne (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Preview)

All-Ireland champions Kilkerrin/Clonberne continue their quest for back-to-back titles this Saturday (26th November) when they battle Waterford’s Ballymacarbry in the All-Ireland semi-final (1.30pm Fraher Field, Dungarvan).

The Munster side won their first provincial title in 22 years beating Clare’s The Banner, after winning a 41st consecutive county title.

Mike Guiry’s side are the most decorated them in club ladies football history with 10 All-Ireland titles and it’s the first time these two teams have clashed. Also, an opportunity to be part of the first national club decider to be played in Croke Park awaits the winners.

Leading up to the game, Kilkerrin/Clonberne manager Willie Ward has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Saturday is 1.30pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

**Meanwhile the other semi-final is on Sunday and features Monaghan’s Donaghmoyne hosting Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes, also at 1.30pm**