LGFA: Athenry Credit Union backs Galway Ladies Under 16s

The Galway Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce that Athenry Credit Union has become the main sponsor for the Galway Ladies U16 Intercounty Football Team.

Geraldine Heverin, Secretary of the Galway Ladies Gaelic Football Association said:

We are absolutely delighted to have Athenry Credit Union sponsoring our U16 Ladies. This is a perfect fit for the Credit Union and the Galway Ladies Gaelic Football Association as both are well embedded in communities throughout Galway.

Philip Lavelle, Marketing Officer from Athenry Credit Union said: Athenry Credit Union are proud to support one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Our sponsorship will aid in the development of the LGFA ensuring players can have an opportunity to progress in their sporting careers.

Athenry Credit Union launched a full-service Current Account in 2020, currentaccount.ie, the current account provider for Athenry Credit Union, is also a sponsor of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Ladies Club Football Championships. Members can apply for a Current Account in any of Athenry Credit Union Branches in Athenry, Ballygar, Birr, Kilkerrin, Kinvara, Menlough and Portumna. Full details visit: AthenryCU.ie.