LGFA announces participants in third ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s third ‘BUA’ Leadership and Life-skills programme begins this week, with 30 young females selected to take part.

21 counties in Ireland are represented across the four provinces, while there are two participants from Scotland.

‘BUA – Believe Unlock Potential Achieve’ is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Association, which, in turn, will benefit their local communities.

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, ‘BUA’ will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.

Selected participants will receive support as they cover topics essential for young people, including:

Resilience Dealing with change Building trust and respect Conflict resolution Problem solving Project planning and delegation

In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s programme, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “We’re delighted to launch our third ‘BUA’ programme and I’ve been struck by the high calibre of candidates that have participated in our previous two programmes.

“It’s clear to see that the future of our Association is in safe hands and it’s been wonderful to see our participants flourish and grow throughout the ‘BUA’ programme.

“The leadership and life-skills that they learn and hone can serve them into their immediate and long-term futures and I’m really looking forward to engaging with our next group of participants, each of whom has their own individual story and with so much to offer.

“I look forward to meeting our ‘BUA’ participants in the near future and we can expect to see them playing prominent roles within our Association for many years to come.”

Dublin Ladies Football legend Lyndsey Davey will once again act as an ambassador for the ‘BUA’ programme.

The five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist said: “I’m delighted once again to be associated with the ‘BUA’ programme.

“I’ve seen at first hand how this programme can impact so positively on participants and I’ve remarked that it would have been great to have a programme like this when I was a teenager.

“I can’t wait to see how our newly-announced participants fare in the programme and they’re sure to gain and develop are invaluable life-skills that will help them on the field of play in their sporting lives but also off the field of play as they progress into adult life.

“I wish each of the participants the very best of luck on their ‘BUA’ journeys and I can’t wait to meet them and find out more about them.”

Name Club County Abaí Rogan St. Enda’s GAC Antrim Annie O’Hanlon Tir Na Nóg Armagh Caitlin Fitzpatrick Mullaghbawn Armagh Aoibh Carroll Carrickcruppen Armagh Sadhbh Wells Cavan Gaels GAA Cavan Éinín Lawton Cavan Gaels LGFA Cavan Ailis O’Brien Cooraclare Clare Nadine Bannon Saval Down Madison Stamper Trinity Gaels GAA Club Dublin Keeva Finlay Ballyboden St Endas Dublin Alana Lawler Ballyboden St. Endas Dublin Tyra Douglas Aghadrumsee Fermanagh Imogen Knight Derrygonnelly Harps Fermanagh Leah Curran St. James’ LGFA Galway Jessica Murphy Corofin Galway Doireann Dwyer Kilcummin Kerry Rianna Cribbin Kilcock GAA Kildare Caoimhe Dunne Railyard Ladies Kilkenny Grace Cunningham Park Ratheniska Laois Lainey Stokes Oola Limerick Katie Fulham Swinford Killasser Mayo Aine Keogh Skryne Meath Megan O Brien Emyvale LGFA Monaghan Hannah Brady Coatbridge Davitts Scotland Ailis Bradley Coatbridge Davitts Scotland Ceoladh McLoughlin St. John’s Sligo Zara Casey Ardfinnan Tipperary Amy McCarney Errigal Ciaran Tyrone Neasa Keevers Ardmore Grange LGFC Waterford Keelin Barron Rathgarogue Cushinstown Wexford

For further information, please contact the LGFA’s Head of Volunteer Development, Niall Mulrine: [email protected]