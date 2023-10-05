Galway Bay FM

5 October 2023

~4 minutes read

LGFA announces participants in third ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme

Share story:
LGFA announces participants in third ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s third ‘BUA’ Leadership and Life-skills programme begins this week, with 30 young females selected to take part.

21 counties in Ireland are represented across the four provinces, while there are two participants from Scotland.

‘BUA – Believe Unlock Potential Achieve’ is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Association, which, in turn, will benefit their local communities.

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, ‘BUA’ will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.

Selected participants will receive support as they cover topics essential for young people, including:

  1. Resilience
  2. Dealing with change
  3. Building trust and respect
  4. Conflict resolution
  5. Problem solving
  6. Project planning and delegation

In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s programme, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “We’re delighted to launch our third ‘BUA’ programme and I’ve been struck by the high calibre of candidates that have participated in our previous two programmes.  

“It’s clear to see that the future of our Association is in safe hands and it’s been wonderful to see our participants flourish and grow throughout the ‘BUA’ programme.  

“The leadership and life-skills that they learn and hone can serve them into their immediate and long-term futures and I’m really looking forward to engaging with our next group of participants, each of whom has their own individual story and with so much to offer.  

“I look forward to meeting our ‘BUA’ participants in the near future and we can expect to see them playing prominent roles within our Association for many years to come.”  

Dublin Ladies Football legend Lyndsey Davey will once again act as an ambassador for the ‘BUA’ programme.

The five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist said: “I’m delighted once again to be associated with the ‘BUA’ programme.  

“I’ve seen at first hand how this programme can impact so positively on participants and I’ve remarked that it would have been great to have a programme like this when I was a teenager.  

“I can’t wait to see how our newly-announced participants fare in the programme and they’re sure to gain and develop are invaluable life-skills that will help them on the field of play in their sporting lives but also off the field of play as they progress into adult life. 

“I wish each of the participants the very best of luck on their ‘BUA’ journeys and I can’t wait to meet them and find out more about them.”  

Name Club County
Abaí Rogan St. Enda’s GAC Antrim

Annie O’Hanlon

 Tir Na Nóg Armagh
Caitlin Fitzpatrick Mullaghbawn Armagh
Aoibh Carroll Carrickcruppen Armagh
Sadhbh Wells Cavan Gaels GAA Cavan
Éinín Lawton Cavan Gaels LGFA Cavan
Ailis O’Brien Cooraclare Clare

Nadine Bannon

 Saval Down
Madison Stamper Trinity Gaels GAA Club Dublin
Keeva Finlay Ballyboden St Endas Dublin
Alana Lawler Ballyboden St. Endas Dublin
Tyra Douglas Aghadrumsee Fermanagh

Imogen Knight

 Derrygonnelly Harps Fermanagh
Leah Curran  St. James’ LGFA  Galway 
Jessica Murphy  Corofin  Galway 
Doireann Dwyer Kilcummin Kerry
Rianna Cribbin Kilcock GAA Kildare
Caoimhe Dunne Railyard Ladies Kilkenny
Grace Cunningham Park Ratheniska Laois
Lainey Stokes Oola Limerick
Katie Fulham Swinford Killasser Mayo
Aine Keogh Skryne Meath
Megan O Brien Emyvale LGFA Monaghan
Hannah Brady Coatbridge Davitts Scotland

Ailis Bradley

 Coatbridge Davitts Scotland
Ceoladh McLoughlin St. John’s Sligo
Zara Casey Ardfinnan Tipperary
Amy McCarney Errigal Ciaran Tyrone
Neasa Keevers Ardmore Grange LGFC Waterford
Keelin Barron Rathgarogue Cushinstown Wexford

For further information, please contact the LGFA’s Head of Volunteer Development, Niall Mulrine: [email protected] 

Share story:

MATCH PREVIEW: Galway United vs Bohemians (Sports Direct FAI Cup Semi-Final)

Galway United take on Bohemians in Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway City on Saturday 7th October 2023 in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup Semi-Final. Kick-o...

Presentation College, Athenry win Rod Houston Cup

PRESENTATION COLLEGE, ATHENRY were crowned Rod Houston Cup Champions for 2023 following their heroics yesterday morning in Lilleshall National Sports Cent...

Galway's Liam Nolan named on the Irish team for Eisenhower Trophy

Galway’s Walker Cup star Liam Nolan has been named on the Irish team for the Eisenhower Trophy, Amateur Golf’s World Amateur Men’s Team ...

Craughwell’s Tom Monaghan named in Ireland Squad for the Hurling/Shinty international with Scotland

Craughwell’s Tom Monaghan has been named in Damien Coleman’s Ireland Squad for the Hurling/Shinty international with Scotland on Saturday the 21st at ...