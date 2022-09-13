LGFA announces participants in second ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s second ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme begins this week, with 35 young females selected to take part.

‘BUA – Believe Unlock Potential Achieve’ is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Association, which, in turn, will benefit their local communities.

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, ‘BUA’ will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.

Selected participants will receive support as they cover topics essential for young people, including:

Resilience

Dealing with change

Building trust and respect

Conflict resolution

Problem solving

Project planning and delegation

In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s programme, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “Last year’s BUA Programme showcased all that is great about the young people involved in our Association. They are our future and this brilliant initiative focused on their life-skills and brought their leadership credentials to the fore. I am really looking forward to working with the next group of eager participants.

“The ‘BUA’ programme will provide participants with tools for life, and I would hope to see many of the participants fulfilling leading roles within our Association in the years to come.”

Dublin Ladies Football star Lyndsey Davey will once again act as an ambassador for the ‘BUA’ programme.

The five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist said: “I’m delighted to be involved once again in the ‘BUA’ programme.

“I followed the journeys of the participants in the inaugural ‘BUA’ programme with keen interest and I’m looking forward to seeing what lies in store for our new participants.

“The young females who engage with the ‘BUA’ programme will develop vital life-skills that can assist them on and off the field of play.

“This is yet another innovative programme devised by the LGFA, which has the ability to make a huge impact on the lives of some of our young members.”

The full list of participants reads as follows: