LGFA announces participants in second ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s second ‘BUA’ Leadership and life-skills programme begins this week, with 35 young females selected to take part.  

‘BUA – Believe Unlock Potential Achieve’ is a self-development initiative aimed at developing the leadership skills of young people within the Ladies Gaelic Association, which, in turn, will benefit their local communities.  

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, ‘BUA’ will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project. 

Selected participants will receive support as they cover topics essential for young people, including: 

  • Resilience 
  • Dealing with change 
  • Building trust and respect 
  • Conflict resolution 
  • Problem solving 
  • Project planning and delegation 

In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered. 

Commenting on the launch of this year’s programme, Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “Last year’s BUA Programme showcased all that is great about the young people involved in our Association. They are our future and this brilliant initiative focused on their life-skills and brought their leadership credentials to the fore. I am really looking forward to working with the next group of eager participants. 

“The ‘BUA’ programme will provide participants with tools for life, and I would hope to see many of the participants fulfilling leading roles within our Association in the years to come.”  

Dublin Ladies Football star Lyndsey Davey will once again act as an ambassador for the ‘BUA’ programme.  

The five-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist said: “I’m delighted to be involved once again in the ‘BUA’ programme.  

“I followed the journeys of the participants in the inaugural ‘BUA’ programme with keen interest and I’m looking forward to seeing what lies in store for our new participants.   

“The young females who engage with the ‘BUA’ programme will develop vital life-skills that can assist them on and off the field of play. 

“This is yet another innovative programme devised by the LGFA, which has the ability to make a huge impact on the lives of some of our young members.”  

The full list of participants reads as follows: 

Name Club County 
Aoife McCann St Brigid’s GAC  Antrim 
Eimear McGeown Wolfe Tones Derrymacash  Armagh  
Grace Devine  Templeport LGFC Cavan 
Helena Downes Clooney quin Clare 
Nell Walsh West Clare Gaels Clare 
Teagan Coyle Naomh Colmcille Donegal  
Hannah Monaghan  St. Paul’s, Holywood Down 
Laura Close Clonduff  Down  
Zuzanna Linkiewicz  Fingallians  Dublin 
Aleesha Nkemachor St Marks  Dublin 
Ella Kenny Ballyboden St Endas  Dublin  
Caoimhe Faux  Aghadrumsee St Macartans  Fermanagh 
Adah Tierney  Kilconly  Galway  
Ali O’Donoghue Dr. Crokes  Kerry 
Roisin Rahilly Ballymacelligott  Kerry 
Samantha Tervit-Kruger Clara  Kilkenny 
Mairéad Foyle Timahoe  Laois 
Hannah Canning  St Joseph’s  Leitrim  
Eimear Wallace  Adare  Limerick  
Orla O’Neill The Wolfe Tones Louth 
Chanel Marques Ballyhaunis  Mayo 
Maria Maloney  Moy Davitts  Mayo  
Ellen Ward Clonard  Meath 
Elena Kennedy Dunshaughlin Royal Gaels  Meath 
Alannah McAree  Emyvale  Monaghan 
Shannon Daly Delaware County Gaels Philadelphia, US 
Maggie Moore Coatbridge Davitts  Scotland  
Kaylin Monds Calry/St Josephs Sligo 
Kayleigh Walsh St. Farnans Sligo 
Ali O Donnell  Brian Borus Tipperary 
Eve Teague Dromore St Dympna`s  Tyrone 
Kerri Mc Crystal Errigal Ciaran Tyrone 
Shauna Maguire  Milltown Ladies Westmeath 
Milly Sutton  Rathgarogue/Cushinstown Wexford 
Tess Carey St Patrick’s  Wicklow  

