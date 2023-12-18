LGFA and TG4 announce live coverage of 13 fixtures from 2024 Lidl National Leagues

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Championship sponsors, TG4, are delighted to confirm a bumper schedule of Spring 2024 fixtures – including at least one game from each round of the 2024 Lidl National League.

13 live fixtures are pencilled in for a mixture of linear and Spórt TG4 coverage, including all four 2024 Lidl National League Finals.

The action gets underway with the glamour clash of Dublin and Kerry on Saturday January 20 at Parnell Park (5.15pm).

This game is a clash of the champions between Dublin, the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship winners, and Kerry, the reigning Lidl National League Division 1 holders.

It’s also a repeat of the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final between the counties, won by Dublin at Croke Park on August 13.

That mouth-watering opening game is followed a week later on Saturday January 27 by the meeting of Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo, which will have a 3.15pm start at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

The action continues on Monday February 5 with another provincial derby, as Munster heavyweights Kerry and Cork meet at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, with a 3pm start.

The live fixture on Saturday February 17 in Round 4 will be confirmed in due course, along with two Spórt TG4 YouTube streams from Division 1 on Saturday/Sunday March 2/3.

Two more top-flight clashes will receive the live TG4 treatment on Monday March 18, with those games getting underway at 2pm and 4pm.

Another live TV fixture has been scheduled for Saturday March 24 at 2.45pm, in Round 7, as the group stages reach a conclusion.

The Divisions 3 and 4 Finals will be streamed live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel on Saturday April 6, followed by live TV coverage of the Divisions 1 and 2 Finals from Croke Park on Sunday April 7 (start times TBC).

Peil na mBan Beo will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player at www.tg4.ie/beo

and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App.

Former Galway star Máire Ní Bhraonáin will lead TG4’s Peil na mBan Beo coverage once again for the forthcoming season. The commentary team will be headed up by Brian Tyers.

They will be joined by expert panellists including ex-Waterford star and Underdogs selector, Michelle Ryan, Dublin’s All-Ireland winner, Sorcha Furlong, Donegal stars Emer Gallagher and Róisín Rodgers, as well as Cork’s multiple All-Ireland medallists, Rena Buckley and Rhóna Ní Bhuachalla.

TG4’s coverage will be produced by Waterford-based production company, Nemeton TV.

Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport, said: “TG4’s live television coverage of Ladies Football continues to grow each year and in 2023, TG4 broadcast more Ladies Football matches than ever before. 2024 will be an even bigger year again and we are looking forward to the Lidl National Leagues as counties battle it out to reach the Finals in April.”

Mícheál Naughton, LGFA President, said: “We are delighted to reveal the set of fixtures that fans of our great sport can look forward to on TV, up until the conclusion of the Lidl National Leagues. TG4 continue to provide wonderful coverage of Ladies Gaelic Football on an annual basis, bringing our games to viewers at home and around the world. The line-up of Lidl National League fixtures whets the appetite for what lies in store in 2024, which is a very special year for the LGFA as we look forward to marking our 50th anniversary on July 18. We’re all set for another stunning year of Ladies Gaelic Football, with TG4 leading the way once again with unrivalled coverage.”

TG4’s live schedule:

Saturday January 20 – Lidl NFL Round 1 – Dublin v Kerry; Parnell Park, 5.15pm

Saturday January 27 – Lidl NFL Round 2 – Galway v Mayo; Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 3.15pm

Monday February 5 – Lidl NFL Round 3 – Kerry v Cork; Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3pm

Saturday February 17 – Lidl NFL Round 4 – TBC, 1pm

Saturday/Sunday March 2/3 – Lidl NFL Round 5 – 2 games TBC – Spórt TG4 YouTube

Monday March 18 – Lidl NFL Round 6 – 2 games TBC; 2pm and 4pm

Saturday March 24 – Lidl NFL Round 7 – TBC, 2.45pm

Saturday April 6 ­– Lidl NFL Divisions 3 and 4 Finals, TBC – Spórt TG4 YouTube

Sunday April 7 – Lidl NFL Divisions 1 and 2 Finals, Croke Park, TBC