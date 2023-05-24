LGFA: AIG Announces Extension of Insurance Partnership for new 5-Year term

AIG, a long-time supporter of both female and a range sports nationally and internationally, today (Wednesday, 24th May 2023) with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) held its official announcement and launch of its new 5-year partnership extension as official insurance partner to the LGFA and its members.

AIG announced in May 2019 that it was to become the Official Insurance Partner of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (‘LGFA’). The addition of the LGFA to AIG’s sponsorship portfolio further strengthened the insurer’s backing of female sport in Ireland and AIG’s ongoing commitment to DEIand supporting women in sport.

To help show support to the LGFA both on and off the field, AIG has put together a range of insurance offers and discounts for members and players. AIG provides insurance support and cover to the LGFA and its members. All LGFA members and their families will get 15% off car and home insurance, while all LGFA players will get 25% off their car insurance. To get a quote, simply go to www.aig.ie/LGFA or call the dedicated LGFA helpline: 1890 56 27 27.

Attending the launch today were players representing each province of Ireland, along with a representative from Dublin GAA, of whom AIG are the long term main sponsor.

Those attending were Lauren McGregor (Waterford) put county names in brackets, Jodie McQuillan (Monaghan), Monica McGuirk (Meath), Lynsey Noone (Galway) and Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell.

The players will also act as AIG ambassadors for 2023 – and watch out for a new content series coming out soon featuring these players.

Speaking ahead of today’s launch, General Manager of AIG in Ireland, Aidan Connaughton, said: “We are both proud and delighted to reveal details of the new LGFA partnership today. Given our heritage in supporting both male and female sports, communities and sport at grassroots level around the country, we feel this is a natural progression for us from a business perspective and I think the representation we have here today is a strong reflection of that commitment.

“Thanks to the team at the LGFA, led by President Mícheál Naughton and CEO Helen O’Rourke, for their support and hard work in making this happen.

“We appreciate that the players across all sports put a huge amount of effort into their chosen sport to ensure they perform to the best of their abilities. We hope AIG can support them both on the field and for their insurance needs.

“As we look forward to the Championship season ahead, we would like to wish all players and management the very best of luck.”

Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said: “We are thrilled that AIG have shown such faith in Ladies Gaelic Football, and agreed to a long-term extension to remain on board as Official Insurance Partner of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. We are delighted to be involved in today’s announcement, as AIG provides details of insurance offers and discounts for LGFA members and players. We have worked closely alongside AIG since 2019 and many of our members and players have benefited from AIG’s offerings. We hope that our members will continue to avail of AIG’s highly competitive rates and I wish AIG Ireland General Manager Aidan Connaughton and his team continued success in the tremendous work that they do on behalf of loyal and new customers. In recent years, we have also been treated to some wonderful video content as AIG have revealed the stories behind some of our top players. We look forward to the next series of videos, featuring the 2023 AIG ambassadors, with a real sense of anticipation.”

