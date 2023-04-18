LGFA: 60 Clubs from 28 Counties grace Croke Park at 2023 LGFA Activity Day 

Galway clubs Micheal Breathnach and Kilconly were among 60 last week afforded the opportunity of playing at Croke Park last Thursday (April 13th).

They were selected after a county-organised under-10 GoGames programme and participants left Croke Park with memories to last a lifetime.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association was delighted to once again welcome budding young stars from around the country to the famous venue and the LGFA Under 10 Go Games Activity Day certainly did not disappoint, with participants leaving with memories to last a lifetime.

All counties were given the opportunity to select two clubs to be involved but they had to show evidence of a county-organised Under 10 Go Games programme in order for this to happen.

The lucky clubs selected from local draws arrived in huge anticipation for an exciting day ahead and despite some outbreaks of rain and hail, the weather generally held up well.

Players and spectators were treated to some fantastic football played in a terrific spirit.

Go Games promotes full participation and fair play, while catering for the developmental needs of the participants.

All clubs had a panel of 15 players, with everyone having the opportunity to play in four mini games throughout a morning or afternoon session.

Go Games rules were employed at all times and all referees were representatives of the participating clubs, along with 10 representatives from Whitehall Colmcille in Dublin.

To find out more about Go Games and how to organise, click on the following link: GO Games

Check out the action at: https://ladiesgaelic.ie/galleries/lgfa-under-10-go-games-activity-day-2023/

The full list of clubs who participated reads as follows:

Antrim Tir na nÓg O Donovan Rossa Armagh EIRE OG Middletown Cullyhanna Cavan Lavey Templeport Carlow Bennekerry/Tinryland St Brigids Clare Eire Og Newmarket on Fergus Derry St Mary’s Slaughtmanus O’Donovan Rossa Magherafelt Donegal Clg Beart Aodh Ruadh BAS Down St. John Bosco Castlewellan Dublin Round Towers Lusk Wanderers Ballymun Kickhams Fermanagh Belcoo Aghdrumsee St. Macartains Galway Micheal Breathnach Kilconly Kildare Leixlip Kill Kilkenny Dunnamaggin KilKenny City Laois St Conleths Ballyfin Leitrim Leitrim Gaels Keeldra Gaels Longford Grattons Dromard Louth St Fechins St Patricks St Josephs Mayo Ballinrobe Louisburgh Monaghan Truagh Donaghmoyne Offaly St Broughans Tullamore Roscommon St Brigids St Ciarans Sligo St. Farnan’s Ballymote Tipperary Moyne / Templetuohy Clonmel Og Tyrone Moy Killyman Waterford Old Parish / Sean Phobal Ardmore Westmeath Moate Loughnavalley Kilbeggan Shamrocks Wexford Shamrocks Bannow Ballymitty Wicklow Bray Emmets Clara

For further information, please contact Lyn Savage, LGFA Development Manager: [email protected]