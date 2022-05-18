Let’s talk Nutrition for Teens @ Olympic Boxing Club, Westside Galway 25th May 7pm

Are you a young person interested in sport but unsure of what you should be eating for best performance? Are you a parent wondering about what is a healthy way to lose or put on weight for your son or daughter involved in sport?

Olympic Boxing Club is delighted to host a talk by current Connacht Rugby Sports nutritionist, Gavin Rackard, who has worked with elite level athletes of all disciplines. Sponsored by Claddagh Credit Union, The talk will cover the contemporary issues in sports nutrition including supplements, hydration, fuelling training, competition day nutrition & much more. Gavin will also host a FAQ for anyone in the audience who has queries about getting the best out of their diet for their sport. This talk is aimed at all young people involved in sport and is open to all young people and parents with an interest in this area.

Head Coach at the Club, John Mongan, said that this event is important as he noticed that “Many young boxers are neglecting their diet which is impacting their performance as they get to an elite level. Eating well and training well should go hand in hand in all sports and it is a fantastic opportunity to get top level advice from Gavin Rackard in this regard”.

The event is free for members and is open to the public but spaces are limited. (€5 admission)

Please register with the club first as tickets are limited at [email protected]